Linda Gail Helms Ward, 70, left this life to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 10, 2021 from NMMC after an extended illness. Linda, born Oct. 15, 1950 in Tupelo to the late James E. Helms and Mary Massey Helms, graduated from Okolona High School in 1968. She spent her working career as a Service Representative for Bell South Telephone Company where she was a much beloved associate, retiring after over 30 years service. She finished her working career as a Call Center employee of Bancorp South for 13 years. Linda was a member of the Bellsouth Pioneers and she dearly loved and seldom missed a "Bellsouth Girls Out" held once a month. Linda enjoyed avid conversation, reading and fellowship with her friends. She was a longtime member of the Harrisburg Baptist Church. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Smith officiating. Private family burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 AM - service time on Sat. only at Holland Funeral Directors. Linda is survived by her two daughters, Amy Lindley (Rodney) of Tupelo and Jennifer Erwin (Jeff) of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Jacob and Anna Lindley and Serra and Shelby Erwin; cousins, Dale Helms (Lynn) of Tupelo, Jeff Helms (Bree) of Shannon, and Dr. Marilyn Helms (Lee Tubbs) of Ringgold, GA; other relatives and her Bellsouth family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Helms, and a brother, Jim Helms and his wife, Joan. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. The service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 AM Saturday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
