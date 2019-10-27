Mary Ivia Hitchcock Ward was born July 31, 1928 to Millard E. Hitchcock and Arizona May Taylor in Prentiss County, Mississippi. She passed away at age 91 on October 25, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be on Monday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. at the Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Mormon Cemetery. She was married to her eternal companion, Daniel Ward on June 30, 1946 in Orlando, Florida and they had three lovely girls. Mary loved doing things for her family and sewing was more than a hobby for her, it was something she enjoyed and could make or sew anything. She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many positions of service over her lifetime. Genealogy was also a passion of hers as she spent many hours doing research. She loved working in her flowers and they were beautiful. Mary's favorite color was red. She had many hummingbirds that she fed every year. She loved to travel with Daniel on a lot of trips to the west, camping and dressing in pioneer period clothing. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Ward, her parents, Millard Hitchcock & Arizona Scott, brothers, JA and Franklin Hitchcock, a son-in-law, Roger Smith and grandson Dillon McKeel. Mary is survived by her daughters: Margaret Smith, Sandra Ward and Colleen Dona Jumper (Harold) all of Booneville. 8 grandchildren: Tina Stevens (Tim) of Saltillo; Scott White (Lorie) of Booneville; Gregg White (Kelly) of Tishomingo; Shane Smith (Amy) of Olive Branch; Brittany McCord (Robbie) of Booneville; Olivia Mink (Dewayne) of Booneville; Darion Morris of Booneville; Leigh Ann Mercer of Hernando, 17 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great-granchildren. Pallbearers: Scott White, Gregg White, Shane Smith, Darion Morris, Dillon White, Brody White , Colton White, and Tret Mink, Honorary Pallbearers: Dewayne Mink, Robbie McCord, Rick Culver, Tim Stevens, and Harold Jumper.
