Tabitha Andrews Ward passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. She was a NICU nurse at Germantown Methodist LeBonheur. She enjoyed trips to the Smoky Mountains, doing photography, watching Preston play ball, taking care of her son, making blankets, hats & mittens for the NICU babies and spending time with her family. Services are 2 pm Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating. Burial will follow in the Wheeler Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Tabitha is survived by her husband of 10 years, Barrett Ward of Baldwyn; her sons, Preston Ward and Kowan Ward of Baldwyn; her parents, Ronnie and Donna Andrews of Corinth; her brother, Rodney Andrews (Brenda) of Corinth; her sisters, Tammy Brock (Roger) of Corinth and Tarea Cooper of Corinth; her in-laws, William & Melody Copeland and Larry & Sherry Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John & Marie Bonds, L.M. & Lillian Andrews and Pernie Andrews. Pallbearers are; John Andrews, James Andrews, Kaden Cooper, Kason Cooper, Brian Bonds, Byron Bonds, Brad Bonds and Andy Null. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
