Troy Dow Pennington Ward, 81, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Troy was a longtime employee of the Pontotoc County Tax Collector's office where she made many lifelong friends. Troy lived life to the fullest and was happiest when her home was filled with lots of family and friends, especially on Sundays. She was known for her chocolate and biscuits on Sunday mornings and her dough burgers on Sunday nights. She also loved sports, the last 55 years of her life, she could be found in the gym and on the ballfield watching her children and grandchildren play. She was also a big fan of Mississippi State, Dallas Cowboys, and Jeff Gordon. Troy was an active member of Randolph Baptist Church. Troy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lexie Guyson Ward; her children, Leisa Baggett(Rick), Joey Ward, Yanda Matthews(Chris), Shane Ward(Stephanie), and Shannon "Nuke" Ward; her grandchildren, Jade West Chapman(Drew), Lakyn Britt Gooch(Grant), Amanda Baggett Johnson(Josh), Ethan Donaldson(Katie), Tiffany Ward, Lexie Ward, and Kealey Ward; great-grandchildren, Kye, Lylee, Rivers, Indee, Rose, Zoey, and Raynes; sister-in-law, Laberta Pennington; brother, Joe Bryant(Rhonda); nieces and nephews, Allen Pennington, Deborah Pennington Munn, Danny Pennington, and Scotty Pennington; special family members, Richard Fitts, Mike Flaherty, and Jimmy Allen. Upon her passing, she was joyously reunited with her grandson, Chase. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur (Ott) and Dale Leone Pennington; brothers, Joe Clark Pennington and Thomas Pennington; her nephew, Jimmy Pennington. Visitation began at 11AM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continued until service time of 2PM. Bro. Gerald Finley officiated. Burial followed in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Rodney Newell, Scotty Pennington, Clint Ward, Brad Ward, Dusty Ward, Jock Adams, Mike Kelly, and Lathe Ward.
