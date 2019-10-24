69, passed away on Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 at NMMC- Tupelo. Booker T. Ware was born to the late parents, Lawrence Ware, Sr. and Unis Francis Griffin-Ware on Jan. 13, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. Mr. Booker T. Ware is survived by his wife Ora Ware of 46 years. Two daughters; Latasha Ware-Fouse (William) of South-Haven, MS and Ashley Lashunda Ware of Virginia Beach, Va. Two sons; Eric T. Ware (Miwa) of Gunntown, MS and Derick Ware, Sr. (Renita) of Tupelo, MS. Two sisters; Inez Bell and Izola Moore both of Houlka, MS. Two brothers; Lawrence Ware, Jr. of Houlka, MS and Carley Earnest Ware of Toledo, Ohio. There are 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Booker T. Ware have two deceased sisters and one deceased brother. The visitation will be Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Palestine MBC in Van Vleet, MS with Rev. Richard Jones officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
