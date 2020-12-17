37, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 due to an automobile accident. Jermaine Terrel Ware was born to Elaine Ware and Harvey Ware on Sept. 27, 1983 in Chattanooga, TN. Jermaine was 2002 graduate of Aberdeen High School. He was also an employee of Plumrose Industries in Booneville, MS. For those that knew him, knew that he had a quiet spirit. Jermaine Terrel Ware is survived by his wife; Mandy Ware of 10 years of Booneville. His parents; Elaine Ware of Aberdeen and Harvey Ware (Lonnie) of Memphis, TN. Three daughters; LaTasha Oswalt, Keonna Oswalt, and Chelisa Oswalt all of Booneville. Two sisters; Evette Williams (Kenny) of Aberdeen, and Pranati Jones (David) of Memphis. One brother; Justin Ware (NaTasha) of Tupelo. There are also seven grandchildren. The visitation will be Fri., Dec. 18, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Donald Page, Sr. officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
