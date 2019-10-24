On Thursday, October 17, 2019, one we love so dear became absent from this earthly body to be present with his Lord and Savior. A well-fought earthly fight was ended and traded for an eternal reward. Willie B. Ware, Jr. was born unto the late Willie B. Ware Sr. and Jessie Kate Bafford Ware in Chickasaw County on January 8, 1952. He was a 1970 graduate of Fannie Carter High School. His acceptance of Christ at Gladwell Church led him to continue seeking God. He was saved, sanctified, and filled with the Holy Ghost at Sunrise Church of God of Prophecy. He accepted the call of God to preach His word, serve God faithfully, minister and support the community in various ways, and provide a true example of faith, strength, and courage. His eagerness to see the lost saved for Christ, led him to pastor Okolona Sunrise for over 40 years and in recent years, Tupelo New Bethel CoGoP was added to his pastoral service. He was an ordained Bishop, Bible Training Institute graduate, and served on various committees within the community and church. Along with pastoring, he was employed by Aircap and Futorian for many years. On July 4, 1971, he married Celia D. Ezell, and they would continue to share life's journey for 48 years until his death. Their union was blessed with children, Christopher (LaToya) Ware of West Point, Angie Ware of Okolona, Maria Ware Golden of Pontotoc, Willie B. (Elizabeth) Ware III of Saltillo, Cynthia (Anthony) Smith, Rufus Ivy, Jr. both of Okolona, Collin Golden of Pontotoc. God enlarged his territory to grandchildren, Timothy, JaTarus, Timoya, Kiah, Willie IV, TKyland, and AuBri`, Sheronta, Shatiera, and Zynia and great grandchildren, Corbin, Hayden, and Hayven. His memory will also be cherished by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, great-grands, siblings, Harvey (Lonnie) Ware of Memphis, TN, James Ware (Frankie) of Houston, Dorothy Pat Blanchard of Okolona, Laria Gathings of Cleveland, TN, Betty (Paul) Barry of Lansing, MI and several other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at Sunrise Church of God of Prophecy, 222 E. Jefferson Street, Okolona, MS, 3-7 p.m. A Celebration of life will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Okolona High School Gymnasium, 404 Dr. Howard Gunn Street at 12 noon with Bishop John C. Newkirk of Garfield, GA officiating. Burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery with Williams Memorial in charge of the arrangements.
