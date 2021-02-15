Mary Lou "Priss" Freeny Ware, 82, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Wife of Jack Ware, mother of Jackie and Mike Ware.. Services will be on a private day at Carthage MS. at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of arrangements. For more information visit associatedfuneral.com.

