Mrs. Dorothy Ware, 83, passed away Friday, March 05, 2021, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Reflection of Life Visitation Services will be on Saturday March 20, 2021 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.