Ernest Don "Ernie" Warkentin, age 42, died around 6 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 after becoming suddenly ill at his country home near Okolona. Ernie was born on October 12, 1977 in Tupelo to Donald Gene Warkentin and Jennalea Nightengale Warkentin. He lived most of his life in Chickasaw Co. except for a few years as a child in Leland, MS. Ernie attended the Okolona Mennonite Church with his family. He was a man "of his hands" spending his working life as a master carpenter, a truck driver and dirt mover. Ernie enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and grilling for family and friends. People were important to him and he would often spontaneously stop and visit, call or otherwise show his gratitude for what others meant to him in joyous ways. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Okolona Mennonite Church Cemetery. Church Pastors and leaders will speak and the Mennonite Choir will provide music. Burial will follow the service. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 19, 2020 between the hours of 11 AM and 5 PM at the Okolona Mennonite Church. Ushers will be respecting the guidelines relating to the Coronavirus Pandemic and ask your patience. Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Ernie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Koehn Warkentin, and his four children, eldest son, Sean (age 18), and his three daughters, Mykenzie (age 16), Jerica (age 14), and baby daughter, Kelsi (age 10); his parents, Don and Jennalea Nightengale Warkentin of Emelle, AL; a sister, Rosanne Alvarez (Guido) of Emelle, AL; and his mother- and father-in-law, Orville and Valeda Koehn of Winton, CA; and a host of other near relatives and friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 5:35 pm
