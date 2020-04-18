Ernest Don Warkentin was born in Tupelo, Mississippi to Donald and Jennalea (Nightingale) Warkentin on October 12, 1977. He passed away suddenly at his rural Okolona home in the early eveing of April 16, 2020. He reached the age of forty-two years. Ernie lived most of his life in Chickasaw Count, Mississippi, except for a few childhood years when his family lived in Leland, Mississippi. As a teenager, he heard the call of God and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonit, on October 6, 1993, by Min. Ronald Jantz. Although he had many struggles in his life, the Church was always special to Ernie. On November 22, l998, he was married to me, Elizabeth Koehn, at Winton, California. Our marriage was blessed with one son and three daughters whom Ernie loved deeply. A last hour spent visiting with my husband will remain a treasured memory. Ernie was a man of "his hands". He spent his working life as a master carpenter, truck driver and dirt mover. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, frequently grilling for his family and others. His outgoing nature wom him many friends and they were important to him. He would often spontaneously stop in to visit or call them, showing his gratitude in joyous ways. Those left behind are his wife, Elizabeth; his four children; Sean, Mykenzie, Jerica and Kelsi, all of the home; his parents, Don and Jennalea Warkentin, Emille, Alabama; and one sisiter, Rosanne Alvarez (Guido) of Emille, Ala; his parents-in-law, Orville and Valeda Koehn of Winton, California; Valerie May (Todd); Theresa Unruh (Evan); Maxine Koehn (Lonnie; all of Atwater, California; and many more relatives and friends. A graveside service will take place at 11 AM Monday, April 20, 2020 in the Church Cemetery of the Church of God in Christ-Mennonite-Okolona Congregation. Visitation will be from 11 AM today (Sun) until 5 pm. Church ushers will help friends and family follow the Covid 19 guidelines. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
