OKOLONA -- Ernie Warkentin, 42, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11 AM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 11 AM - 5 PM at Okolona Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

