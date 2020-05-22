Annie Lee Warren, age 94, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. She was born August 2, 1925 to Herman and Lorena Jackson Prater. Annie Lee was a member of Toxish Baptist Church, where she was active in WMU and teaching Sunday school. She was retired from the Dixie Regional Library where she worked as the "Book Mobile" librarian, and was a member of the Beckham Homemakers Club. Annie Lee enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing and cross stitching. She loved her family and neighbors, especially her grandchildren, who had a special place in her heart. Due to COVID 19 and the CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Paul Childress officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two daughters, Sue Ann McKnight (Leonard) and Paula Gillen (Mike); one son, Kevin Warren (Donna); six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William David Warren, two sisters, Dorothy McKnight and Omelia White and three brothers, Sammy Ray Prater, Daniel Prater and Jack Prater. Pallbearers will be Joey McKnight, Danny McKnight, Mickey McKnight, Dan McKnight, Lynn Wilson and Johnny White. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Toxish Baptist Church Music Fund, 512 Beckham Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.