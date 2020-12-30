Charles Warren, 59, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Jackson-Madison General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Services will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Graveside in Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 for the family from 9:00am until 10:00am and a community visitation will be from 10:00am until 11:00am at Pattersons Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

