Danny Ray "Plowline" Warren passed away on Saturday, December 07, 2019 at Magnolia Hospital in Corinth. He was born on July 25, 1950 to the late Less and Harweda Warren. He enjoyed truck driving, working in the car business, watching NBA, Nascar and spending time with his family. A celebration of life will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, December 09, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery. He is survived by by one daughter, Regina Plaxico; (3) grandchildren, Destiny Powell of Amarello, TX, Leslie Pollard of Booneville and Josh Pollard of Booneville; (1) brother, Jerry Warren of Marietta; (2) sisters, Shirley Gann of Booneville and Nancy Marshman (Mike) of Douglasville, Ga; host of nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Lana Voyles and brother-in-law, Jimmy Woodard. He was preceded in death by his son, Micky Warren; his parents; sister, Hilda Woodard; brothers, Gayle Warren and Mike Warren and a nephew, Eddie Woodard. His nephews will serve as his pallbearers. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.