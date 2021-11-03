Eleanor Howard Jones Warren, at the age of 97, passed on from this life for her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on October 31, 2021. Eleanor was born on July 25, 1924 to Howard and Eleanor Jones. She was their firstborn child and eldest sister to six younger siblings. She lived an active childhood in Holly Springs, MS. Following graduation from Holly Springs High School, she attended Mississippi State College for Women prior to graduating with her degree from the University of Mississippi. She then attended graduate school studies in Christian Education at Princeton University. Eleanor was a lifelong learner. Eleanor married Edward Buchanan Warren, on August 9, 1950, who was her loving husband of 65 years. They had six children, four sons and two daughters. She is survived by her children: Taliaferro Warren (Angie), Rufus Warren (Nancy), Eleanor Howard "Sissy" Warren, Laura Warren Balch, Eddie Warren (Frances), and Charles Warren (Becky). Eleanor is survived by her 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Warren McCarter, Jones Warren, Logan Warren, Jacob Warren, Lee Balch, Sara Balch, Derek Warren, Anna Warren, Will Warren and Ben Warren; and 13 great-grandchildren (with two more soon to be born). She is survived by her brother, Taliaferro Jones, and her sister, Laralei Jones Ammons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Eleanor Jones, her husband, Edward Warren, and her brothers: Egbert Jones, Blanton Jones, Walker Jones, and Alston Jones. Throughout her life she was involved in the Presbyterian Church, teaching Sunday school classes in Holly Springs, Tupelo, and later in Senatobia - where they moved in retirement. Eleanor is remembered by her generous love and care for her family and friends. She was a kind listener, wise counselor, and faithful servant of the Lord. She lived a full life and will be deeply missed by many. A family graveside service to remember and honor her life will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi. Her family is grateful to the many who knew and loved her. "I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD, who made heaven and earth." Psalm 121:1-2 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support one of the churches that Eleanor was involved in throughout her life: First Presbyterian Church of Holly Springs, First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, or Senatobia Presbyterian Church. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
