Elizabeth Ann Warren, 57, died at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Tupelo on March 31, 1963, Liz was one of two daughters born to Ann Nichols Warren and Kenneth Warren. She was a graduate of Saltillo High School and the University of Missisisppi. She was a high school special education teacher in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was a longtime member of West Jackson St. Baptist Church. A private family service will be held today with Dr. Forrest Sheffield officiating. Private burial will follow in the Warren Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Liz leaves behind her parents, Kenneth and Ann Warren of Tupelo; her sister, Barbara Warren of West Palm Beach, FL; and her beloved niece, Lauren Fay of West Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to honor Liz's life by making a donation to their favorite charity. If you wish to express condolences, please do so by email to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.