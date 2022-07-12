Elizabeth Gwen Warren, 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Traceway Retirement Center in Tupelo, MS. She was on March 15, 1933 to LB and Gertrude McBrayer of the Cedar Hill Community. Gwen retired from Blue Bell shirt factory in Baldwyn, MS and in her later years, at the age of 80, she retired from her employment at Doctors and Nurses Weight Control of Tupelo. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. Services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Bert Harper and Bro. Wayne Frederick officiating. Burial will be in the Camp Creek Cemetery in Guntown. Survivors include two nieces, Jan Harper (Bert) of Saltillo and Joan West (Steve) of Tupelo; several other great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dean (CD) Warren; her infant daughter, Elizabeth Warren, who died soon after her birth; her parents; two brothers, Wayne McBrayer and Harmon McBrayer and a nephew, Gary Wayne McBrayer all of Guntown. Pallbearers will be Mac McBrayer, Logan McBrayer, Adam McBrayer, Kirk McBrayer, Micah Harper, Nathan Harper and Matthew Harper. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 until service time at 6:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
