TUPELO -- Erma Demetria Warren, 47, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 18 at 12:00 noon at Wolf Creek MB Church. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm at Springhill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Springhill MB Church cemetery.

