Jimmie Lou Warren, 88, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. She was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church for 43 years. She loved her church family and they loved her. Her hobbies included yard work, sewing, reading her Bible and games. Services will be at 2:00pm Monday, September 13, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church. Bro. Phillip Jackson, Bro. Neal Perry and Bro. Rocky Watts. Burial will be in the Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-Brother-L.A. Frasure of Randolph; sister-Melba Warren of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by-Husband-Willie Warren; parents-Carl and Evie Frasure; siblings-Spencer Frasure, Louise Douglas, Marie Douglas, Nell Walton, Estelle Waldo, Josie Allen, Syble Patton and Lula Allen. Pallbearers-Perry Vaughn, Danny Allen, Gary Patton, Butch Stegall, Mike Montgomery, Jerry Russell and Bobby Allen. Visitation-12:00pm until service time Monday, September 13, 2021 at the church. Masks will be required to be worn while inside the Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.