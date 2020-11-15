Danny Clay Warren, Jr. "Clay Boy", 50, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born October 17, 1970 to Danny and Azalee Warren in Lee County. Clay loved to talk, tell jokes, and prank. He was a truck driver, and from the age of 12 a mule man, then a pony puller. He was a member of Greatest Mission Baptist Church. Clay is survived by his mama, Azalee "Lee" Warren; one sister, Amanda Warren; three nieces, Amelia, Ava, and Tera Merritt; two nephews, Austin and Jude Merritt; and significant others, Renea and Trinity Franks. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Clay Warren, Sr. Services will be Monday, November 16, 2020 at 1PM at Greatest Mission Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Parrish officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove "Who'd Thought It" Cemetery . Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Mark and Phil McGregor, Lanny Burchfield, Purvis Metcalf, Booger Hall, and Brett Bramlett.
