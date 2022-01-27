Will Warren 78 passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He was born May 14, 1943 in Prentiss county unto the late Will Warren Sr. and Annie Mae Shinault Warren. He was a very member of Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown, MS. He retired from Delta Mfg in Tupelo, MS. Will enjoyed rabbit hunting, fishing, gardener, during electrical works and going to Flea markets. He also enjoyed going to the Bearcats games. WIl was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters and two brothers. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Willie Jean Warren; three sons, Delemas Warren, Serigo Warren (Leah) and Thort Warren ; one daughter, Ayesha Crump; one step daughter, Twasla Gates (Dennis) and one step-son, Dan Dan Scales. four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. today at Agnew & Son Funeral Home in Baldwyn. The funeral services will Be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Graveside at Mt. Zion Community Church in Guntown. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com l
