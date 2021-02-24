Margaret Yvonne Warren, 81, died at NMMC, Tuesday February 18, 2021.She was born to James and Leslie Goff Cosby in GA on October 28, 1939. She married Mitchel Warren in 1953. She loved gardening and she was a seamstress for over 50 years. She loved her church family at Eggville Church of Christ. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery. She is survived by(3) daughters, Evon Gray of Nettleton, Susan Murphy McClarty (Doug) of Saltillo and Michelle Guspan (Steven) of Saltillo; (6) grandchildren, Ricky Murphy (Elizabeth) of Mooreville, Jennifer Lollar (Bradon) of Mooreville and Selina Hudson (Steven) of Tupelo, Katherine Guspan of Saltillo and Bryan Guspan (Stacy) of Saltillo and James Gray of Nettleton; (12) great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hannah, Clayton, Carter, Layla, Gabe, Starla, Bailey, Chance, Katelyn, Lucus, and Mitchell; (3) brothers, Jimmy Cosby (Brenda), Ronnie Cosby (Janice), and Gene Cosby (Brenda) of TN; sister, Becky Andrews (Judd) of LA; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchel Warren; son-in-law, James Gray Sr. of OK; her parents, James A and Leslie Goff Cosby; sisters, Melby Emmons (Wilburn), Linda Allison (Bill); sister-in-law, Rita Cosby and an infant brother and sister. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Eggville Church of Christ, P. O. Box 238, Mooreville, MS 38857. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.