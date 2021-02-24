Margaret Yvonne Warren, 81, died at NMMC, Tuesday February 18, 2021.She was born to James and Leslie Goff Cosby in GA on October 28, 1939. She married Mitchel Warren in 1953. She loved gardening and she was a seamstress for over 50 years. She loved her church family at Eggville Church of Christ. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. Burial will be in Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery. She is survived by(3) daughters, Evon Gray of Nettleton, Susan Murphy McClarty (Doug) of Saltillo and Michelle Guspan (Steven) of Saltillo; (6) grandchildren, Ricky Murphy (Elizabeth) of Mooreville, Jennifer Lollar (Bradon) of Mooreville and Selina Hudson (Steven) of Tupelo, Katherine Guspan of Saltillo and Bryan Guspan (Stacy) of Saltillo and James Gray of Nettleton; (12) great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hannah, Clayton, Carter, Layla, Gabe, Starla, Bailey, Chance, Katelyn, Lucus, and Mitchell; (3) brothers, Jimmy Cosby (Brenda), Ronnie Cosby (Janice), and Gene Cosby (Brenda) of TN; sister, Becky Andrews (Judd) of LA; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchel Warren; son-in-law, James Gray Sr. of OK; her parents, James A and Leslie Goff Cosby; sisters, Melby Emmons (Wilburn), Linda Allison (Bill); sister-in-law, Rita Cosby and an infant brother and sister. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be sent to Eggville Church of Christ, P. O. Box 238, Mooreville, MS 38857. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.