Marjorie Virginia Warren, 92, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home in Randolph. She loved her husband of 73 years, who preceded her in death in December 2020. Marjorie loved to sew, cook, garden, her flowers, fish, her church, and visit with her family. Marjorie is survived by her son, Stephen Warren(Michelle) of Randolph; her grandchildren, Thomas Lane Warren, Sandra Weeks(Tray), Jon Warren(Angel), Max Warren(Peggy), and Alexis Hollis(John); great-grandchildren, Chris Brown, LCP Colton Weeks, Kacie Warren, Joseph Warren, Emma Warren, Jonathan Warren, Stephen Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Jeremiah Hollis, Eli Warren, Becka Love, Hazelee Warren, Rider Brown, Logan Warren, Kaydin Smith, Cooper Smith, and Daisy Mae(cat); brother, Cecil Tutor(Kathy) of Georgia; sister, Jessie Mae Murphy; and special friends, Donna Strickland and Hope Gouine. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Grover Warren; son, Thomas Warren; 4 brothers; her parents; and grandson, Stephen Collums. Services will be 2PM Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Max Warren, LCP Colton Weeks, John Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Rodney Tutor, Timmy Tutor, and Jerry Tutor. Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Brown, Jeremiah Hollis, and Stephen Hollis. Visitation will be Monday, August 9th, 6-8PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Tuesday, August 10th, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
