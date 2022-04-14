Pattijo Stanley Warren, 67, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at her home. She was born September 17, 1954, to James Troy and Ira Ocelle Loague Stanley. She was retired as an elementary school teacher for the Lee County School District after 28 years of service. She was a member of the New Home Baptist Church. She was an avid reader. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Mike Warren; one son, Michael Warren (Amanda) of Tupelo; one daughter, Lorie Lewis (David) of Monroe, LA; one brother, Jerry Stanley (Linda) of Dorsey; two sisters, Jane Lindsey (Mike) of Tremont and Linda Stanley of Mantachie; six grandchildren, James Lewis, Lila Lewis, Chloe Warren, Vaughan Warren, Brodie Warren, and Joshua Warren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.