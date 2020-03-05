TUPELO, MS -- Sandra Warren, 43, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at her home in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 pm at N.L. Jones Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm at N.L. Jones Chapel. Burial will follow at Friendship Church Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

