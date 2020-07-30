Danny Clay Warren, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS. He was a dedicated mule man, very fun loving and mischievous. He spent many years in the cable business as well as trucking. He is survived by his first wife, Azalee "Lee" Edwards Warren; daughter, Amanda Warren; son, Clay Warren; four grandchildren, Amelia, Ava, Austin, and Tera Merritt; brother, Kenneth and Ann Warren of Tupelo; sisters, Dorthy and H.L. Nichols of Alabama, Johnny Ruth Sanders of Pontotoc, and Hallie and Donald Allen of Thaxton. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Gale Naverette. Graveside Service will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 6:30PM at Pleasant Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery (Who'da Thought It) with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

