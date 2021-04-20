Sue Warren, 81, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Monroe County in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mayfield Cemetery in Saltillo.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.