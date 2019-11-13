Mr. Trubert Dale Warren, 92, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Trubert was born in Pontotoc on April 8, 1927 to Bluford Roy Warren and Maggie Lena Dillard. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the Pontotoc County Road Crew. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Tim. Brown officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Trubert Warren is survived by his brother, Grover (Marjorie) Warren of Randolph, Mississippi; grandchildren, Lisa (Matt) Stegall of Pontotoc, MS., and Jamie (Tracey) Denham of Pontotoc, step-grandchildren, Nikki (Floyd) Sanderson of Olive Branch, and Ericia (David) Marrone of Olive Branch, MS.; great-grandchildren, Samantha (Xavier) Bingham of Memphis, and Brooke Stegall; step- great grandchildren, Ethan Baily, Mady Kay Savage, and Caden Walker; and one great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Bingham. Trubert Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his late wife; Maeola Warren, one stepson, James Michael "Mickey" Denham, sisters, Jo Christian, Doris Palmer, Ora Warren, and Melba Christian, his brothers, Douglas Warren and David Warren. Pallbearers will be John T. Martin, Sam Russell, Ty Russell, Kevin Griggs, Gary Washington, and Denis Ericson. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
