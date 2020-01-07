BRUCE -- Kathryn Warrington, 71, passed away Monday, January 06, 2020, at Her residence in Hernando, MS. Services will be on Wednesday at 2:00 pm at Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Wednesday at Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.