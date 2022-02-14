Michael D. "Mike" Warrington, 79, resident of the Cotton Plant Community, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A Private Family Service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Warrington was born July 5, 1942 in Ripley, the son of the late Joe and Wanda Guyton Warrington. A Christian and retired truck driver, his unshakable faith gave him hope and kept him going on a daily basis. Blessed with a large loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 63 years, Marie Drummond Warrington, one daughter, Michele Hill (Bo), a son, Mark Warrington (Raquel), all of Cotton Plant, one sister, Phyllis Koonce (Jim) of The Villages, FL, two brothers, Joe Warrington (Marilyn) and Melvin Warrington (Sue), both of Cotton Plant, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren He was also preceded in death by a brother, Roger Warrington. The family request that memorials be directed to Tippah Relay for Life, www.relayforlife.org/tippahms The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Warrington family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
