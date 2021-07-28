Sarah Sims Washburn passed away after a long illness in Madison, MS, on July 27, 2021. She immeasurably loved God, family, church, and the hundreds of students she taught and guided at Blue Mountain College. Born on November 29, 1937, she was the cherished daughter of Horace Allen and Rosalee Bishop Sims of Kosciusko, MS. She graduated from Kosciusko High School, Blue Mountain College and completed an M.A. in History at the University of Mississippi. In 1960, she married William "Bill" Washburn and together they returned to Blue Mountain College as faculty. As a member of the BMC faculty, she maintained high academic standards and committed herself to the best education possible for her students. She retired in 2006. A vibrant, active member of Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church since 1956, Sarah was at various times Sunday School teacher for the Lydia Class, choir member, pianist, chair of the Finance Committee and too many other servant roles to list. Perhaps her favorite activity later in life was teaching children in Vacation Bible School. Committed to her community, she participated in local government as an alderman for the Town of Blue Mountain from 1980 until 1993. She was an avid gardener and with no fences around her yard, shared her beautiful garden with neighbors year-round. Above all, Sarah was kind hearted and generous to all she knew. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She will be deeply missed by her daughters Susan Washburn Taylor (Greg) of Madison, MS, and Laurel Washburn Hamrick (Dan) of Rockfield, KY, and by her grandchildren Melissa Farmer (Daniel) of Nashville, TN, Adam Baldwin (Meghan) of Ft. Myers, FL, Will Taylor (Meghan) of Birmingham, AL, and Katie Taylor of Birmingham, AL. The family is ever grateful for the loving caregivers at St. Catherine's Village in Madison who will miss her as well. The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The family will celebrate her life on Saturday morning, July 31, 2021. In lieu of flowers, Sarah's life may be honored by memorials to the Blue Mountain Baptist Church, the Washburn Scholarship at Blue Mountain College or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
