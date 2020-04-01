63, away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence in Okolona. Georgia Washington was born to his late parents, Leevester Elliott and Ella Lee Taylor on October 2, 1956 in Chickasaw Co. Ms. Washington was a member of Zion Springs MBC choir and also a 1975 Okolona High School graduate. Georgia Washington is survived by two sisters; Cassie Mae Metcalf of Aberdeen and Rose Hodges (Charge) of Aberdeen. Seven brothers; Lonnie Bailey (Phyllis) of Aberdeen, Eddie Elliott of Okolona, Lee Vester Elliott (Dr. Minnie Bell) of West Point, William Elliott (Inez) of Aberdeen, Gilliam Elliott (Ladean) of Austin, Texas, Roy Elliott of Okolona, and Arelanders Elliott (Zawartha) of Okolona. Ms. Washington raised all her neices and nephews as her own. There will be no visitation. The graveside service will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at theZi on Springs MBC Cemetery with a mandatory 10 people or less policy implimented. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
