ABERDEEN -- Jamisha Jatae Washington, 25, passed away Saturday, October 05, 2019, at Baptist Memorial hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, october 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at roy Hazzle Gymnasium in Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on friday, October 11, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Belle Memorial funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.