Jimmy Wayne Washington was born May 3, 1958, to Jimmy Lee Washington and Otha V Washington. Jimmy made his peaceful transition from this earthly life at NMMC Tupelo on March 22, 2022. He was 63 years old. He accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age at East Springhill MB Church. He attended Shannon School. He lived a life of joy and adventure; he always kept a smile on everyone's face when he came in contact with you. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and family. Funeral services will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 1pm at East Springhill MB Church. Visitation will be today from 3pm to 5pm with family hour from 5pm - 6pm at the church. Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton in charge of arrangements. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: his father, Jimmy Lee Washington and Otha V Washington; boys, Timmy Walton, Montez Riley, Patrick Washington of Nettleton, Michael Hughes (Verona), and Tony Hughes (Cynthia) Baldwyn; two daughters, Nicole McIntosh of Tupelo and Porshe Arnold of Shannon; 29 grandkids; brothers, Eddie Hughes of Nettleton, Shaun Washington (Cecily) of Tupelo, Tracy Washington and Jimmy Washington, both of Shannon, and Arthur Washington of Tupelo; five sisters, Linda Babbitt (Fredrick), Gary Hughes (Augusta) Lisa Logan and Maria Hughes, all of Nettleton, and Atline Washington of Shannon; two uncles, Homer Washington and Willie Floyd Wren; four aunts, Elizabeth Johnson, Ellawee Washington, Willie Mae Johnson, and Virginia Isby; a special niece, Monique James; caregiver, Lisa Logan and Maria Hughes; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his two sons, Anthony Washington and Marlon Hughes; grandson, Marquese Walton; two brothers, Larry Hinton and Steve Hughes; grandparents, Levora and Tommy Lee Hinton and Atline Elizabeth and Willie Lee Washington; one nephew, Cortney Hughes; nine uncles; and three aunts.
