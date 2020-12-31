John Ellis Washington, age 82, passed away December 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County. He was born April 24, 1938 to Wallace and Alma Aycock Washington. He served two years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Bryan Foods as a truck driver for 25 years and MDOT in Union County for a few years. He was married to Patsy "Pat" Gregory of New Albany in 1965. He trusted Jesus as his Savior and was a member of Poolville Baptist Church. John had a passion to fish and enjoyed teaching Corbin to fish and drive the boat. John had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his daughter, Deanna Washington Gregory (Tom) of Iuka, MS; one brother, Jimmy Washington (Patsy) of Pontotoc, MS; two granddaughters, whom he loved very much, Amanda Porter Stewart of Iuka and Alison Porter Johnson (Nick) of Madison, AL; two great grandsons, who were his world, Corbin Stewart, age 8 and Easton Stewart, age 2, both of Iuka; and numerous nieces and nephews, who he adored. He also enjoyed his last few years with a special friend, Frances Garner, who also took many fishing adventures. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat, whom he loved and tenderly cared for during her latter years of declining health; a sister, Virginia Marlene Dove; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Sunday at United Funeral Service from noon until 1:30p.m. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
