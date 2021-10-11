Mandy Janette Washington, 77, passed away October 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. She was born into a large family in Drew, MS on October 4, 1944, including 6 brothers and 5 sisters, all of whom attended school in Ruleville, MS. Mandy was always surrounded in laughter and fun. It was her passion in life to put a smile on your face. She met and married James "Franklin" Lindsey and had her only son, Danny Lindsey. Franklin passed away early in life. Years later she met James "Jimmy" Washington and together they shared 38 blissful years of marriage. Jim and Mandy moved for several years finally settling in Pontotoc, MS. There she began working at Piggly Wiggly and continued loving every moment of it for just shy of 23 years. Mandy is survived by her husband, James O. "Jim" Washington; daughters, Belinda Hobbs and Sherry Pilkington(Mark); grandchildren, Amber Lee(Jamison), Whitney Bowen(Eddie), Nicole Day(Ryan), Conner Hobbs, T.J. Miller(Danielle), and Brett, Brian, and Austin Pilkington; great grandchildren, Draven and Jocelyn Bowen, Conner, Harper, and Reagen Day, Evalin and Camille Pilkington; sisters, Iziebelle Hudson and Sue Tiller(Travis); and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Danny Lindsey; brothers, Alvin, Marvin, J.C., James"Buster", and Sunny Hampton; sisters, Pearl Morgan, Peggy Brooks, and LulaBelle Hampton; parents, Clarence and Lulabelle Worley Hampton; and her in laws, Ottis and Edith Washington. Services will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11AM at Zion Baptist Church with Bro. Steve Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Glenn Gillen, Rick McGregor, Mitchell Mason, Tim Murphree, and Benny Brooks. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, October 13th 10Am until service time at Zion Baptist Church.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.