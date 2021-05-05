Mrs. Nixie Franks Washington, age 84, died Sunday, April 25, 2021 from Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home where she had resided the past few months. She was born January 2, 1937 in Chickasaw county, Mississippi, to Charles Hubert Franks and Mary Lou Jolly Franks. After graduating high school, Nixie continued to study, attending college. During her earlier adult working career, she was a caregiver for Stacey Hogatt. She married Bro. Loyale Washington and served alongside him at Zion Assembly of God Church in Okolona sharing the word of the God, teaching Sunday school and serving as church treasurer for many years. More recently Nixie was a member of Vicksburg Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and remained independent until recently. A memorial service celebrating her life and home-going will be at 6 PM, Friday, May 7, 2021 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Edna Leist officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to service time Friday only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Survivors include her brother, Ora Franks of Okolona; three grandchildren, Patrick Ward and his wife, Erin of Pontotoc, Angela Ward of Vicksburg, and Jennifer Ward of Texas, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sons, Rickey Ward and Neal Ward.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.