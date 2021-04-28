Nixie Washington, 84, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 6 PM at Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday, May 7th from 5 PM to service time only. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com

