On Thursday morning, January 30, 2020, Anna Marie Wasilewski, 85, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County following an extended illness. The family has requested a private family service with burial in the Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Wasilewski was born June 17, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Cyril and Barbara King Dumas. She received her education in the Massachusetts Public School System and served as a Registered Nurse for 35 years at the Boston General Hospital before her retirement. Mrs. Wasilewski was a former resident of New Hampshire before moving to North Mississippi to be near her family. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Tupelo and was the wife of the late Lawrence Wasilewski. Mrs. Wasilewski is survived by her children, Celeste Wasilewski of Mont Vernon, N.H., Alicia Wasilewski and Larry Wasilewski, both of Manchester, N.H, Jan Wasilewski of Fulton, MS, Stephen Wasilewski (Karen) of Myrtle and Joseph Wasilewski of Reno, Nevada. She was also blessed with a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Wasilewski family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.