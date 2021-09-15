Ronald James Waterman born December 21, 1942 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 13, 2021. He was the first born son of Norman and Della E. Waterman in Rochester, New York. After accepting Jesus as his personal savior on July 26, 1958, he was called by God into pastoral ministry. He pastored for 32 years at churches in Buffalo,New York, Los Angeles, California, Nescopeck, Pennsylvania, and Tupelo, Mississippi. One of his greatest joys was having the opportunity to share his faith with someone and seeing that person experience new life in Christ. He married Karen Marie Bartz on September 7, 1963 in Owosso, Michigan. The marriage was blessed with three daughters, Sheryl Denton (James) of Thaxton, Ms., Pam Benns (George) of Buffalo, New York and Rhonda Hill (Eddie) of Newton, Ms. He had 6 grandchildren Stephen Denton, JohnLuke Denton, Ronald Benns, Amanda Goggins, George Benns lll, and Paul Benns. He had 10 great grandchildren. He has three sisters Beverly (Bill) Wandersee of Florida, Norma Dehaven of North Carolina, Joyce (Bob) Spammer of New York and one brother Norman (Rebecca) Waterman of New York. He was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School, was a deacon and served the church whenever he was asked. A celebration service of life will be held at West Heights Baptist Church at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021. Brother David Hamilton will officiate. A time of musical celebration will be the order of service. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family. His greatest joy in life was the evidence of the power of his changed life in Christ. His favorite verse is Eph. 3:17-19, and challenged everyone to it.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.