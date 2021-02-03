Patricia Gail Waters, 70, entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 1, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness. She was born in Amory on May 4, 1950 to Earnest and Maxine Tackett Chism. After many years as a cosmetologist at Ruby's Hair Salon, Gail later worked in the garment factory. She adored her grandchildren and didn't miss an opportunity to spend time with her family. A woman of great faith, she loved her relationship with God whom she put first in every aspect of her life. She enjoyed decorating, reading her Bible and having the heart of a true servant, receiving great joy being a blessing to others. Survivors include her two daughters, Angie Repult (Bric) and Lacy Ramirez, all of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Brandy Palmer (Kelly), Brandon Lann (Keri), Chance Ramirez, Caleb Ramirez and Gauge Smith; four great-grandchildren, Kymber, Brantley, Jase and JR; and brother, Steve Chism (Anita) of Smithville. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of her life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at King's Gate Worship Center with Pastor Terry Garrett officiating. Holland Funeral Director's is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
