Gail Waters, 70, passed away Monday, February 01, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. at King'sGate Worship Center. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

