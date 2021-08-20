James D. "Doug", 81, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He enjoyed working in his garden and sharing his gatherings with others. He loved Ole Miss and supported all Baldwyn Bearcat sports. He retired from JJ Rogers and he will be missed by the many friends he made while working at Rutherford's Texaco. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the MS Army National Guard and a 32nd degree Master Mason. Due to the covid virus private family services were held and burial was in the Lebanon Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Waters; son, Mike Waters; step-son, Charlie Wallis; special friend, Bobbi White; grandchildren, Kayla Winters, Trish Winters, Taylor Bullard, Teygan Bullard, Carlie Richter, Haley Richter and Tamara Richter; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Pearl Gamble Waters; 1st wife, Bernice Waters, 2nd wife Betty Wallis Waters; step-daughter, Lorie Richter and a sister, Jewel Tapp. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Garrett, Rickey Hathcock, Brett Waters, Billy Roberts, Anthony Whitley and Dawson Davis. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
