Bobby Fay Watkins, 80, resident of Ashland, passed away Sunday morning August 4, 2019 at Regional One Health Center in Memphis following a brief illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Watkins will be at 1 PM Saturday August 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Rogers and Bro. Terry Ray Vuncannon officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Benton County. Mr. Watkins was born June 7, 1939 in Tippah County, MS, the son of the late Roscoe Levi and Mamie Holmes Watkins.He was a valued employee of the Crompton Corporation in Memphis for 35 years before his retirement. Mr. Watkins proudly served his country in the United States Air Force , moved with his family to Benton County in 1985 and attended Friendship United Methodist Church. An outdoorsman, Mr. Watkins will be remembered for his love of working on motors or "piddling" around his yard. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Saturday August 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his wife of 40 years, Pauline Colford Watkins, he is survived by four daughters, Susan Armstrong (Buddy) and Effie Rowland, both of Wichita, KS, Conne Gatewood (Carl) of Millington, TN and Totsie Brooks, of Dyersburg, TN, one son, Bobby D. Watkins of Wichita, KS, a brother, Roscoe Watkins of Ripley, a half sister, Vickie Algee (Bob) of Ashland, one half brother, Randy Watkins (Donna) of Ripley, thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by one grandchild. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Watkins and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Watkins family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
