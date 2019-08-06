BENTON COUNTY -- Bobby Fay Watkins, 80, RESIDENT OF ASHLAND, passed away Sunday, August 04, 2019, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday August 10 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday August 10 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.