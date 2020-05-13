Starkville-James Charles "Whistler" Watkins, Jr., 83, formerly of Houston, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Starkville. He was born September 5, 1936 in Chickasaw County to the late James Charles Watkins, Sr. and Dorothy Clark Watkins. He was a member of Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland with Bro. Scott Samuell officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by a brother-in-law, Robert Jernigan of Houston; nephew, Eddie Jernigan (Cathy) of Houston; a host of great nieces and nephews; one uncle, Bobbie Clark of Okolona; one aunt, Faye Johnson of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Charles Watkins, Sr. and Dorothy Clark Watkins; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Jernigan; a nephew, Robbie Jerningan; great niece, Robyn Villabos; great nephew, Matthew Jernigan. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.