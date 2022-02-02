Margaret Elaine Walden Watkins (58) passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at her home in Booneville. She enjoyed crocheting, aggravating others and spending time with her grandchildren. Services are 11 am Friday, February 4, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Skelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Margaret is survived by her sons, Wilson Dalton Watkins Jr. (Deirdre) of Pocahontas, TN and Steven Watkins (Yemmy) of Austin, TX; her daughter, Fonda Watkins (Joe) of Booneville and her grandchildren, Ali, Elijah, Jeremy & Piper Tucker, Tristyn, Harley, Allison, SJ, Ariana, Aubrey & Alexa Watkins and Juliet Means. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Linda Walden; her brother, Tony Walden; her sister, Barry Jo Walden and her granddaughter, Deanna Courtney. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
