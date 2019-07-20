Mrs. Dorothy Ellis Watkins, 82, passed away on July 19, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Dorothy was born on May 22, 1937, in Clay County, the daughter of the late Homer Clifton and Madge Aiden Thomas Ellis. She graduated from Montpelier High School, where she was in the top of her class. She was an active member in First Christian Church in West Point and community activities. She enjoyed her family and being a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She married William Watkins on August 21, 1955 in Clay County. They were married for 63 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Lee Watkins and a brother, Lamon Eric Ellis. Visitation will be Sunday, 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 P.M. from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Ferguson officiating and assisted by Reverend Eric Ross. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, William Watkins of Cedar Bluff: two sons, Cliff Watkins (Janet) of Cedar Bluff and Eric Watkins of Tupelo and three grandsons; Jared Levin Watkins of Cedar Bluff, Andrew Thomas "Drew" Watkins (Meredith), and Cayson Eric Watkins, both of Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Mort Stroud, Jerry Blackwell, Mark Randle, Larry Gates, Billy Shirley, and Andy Cliett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mr. and Mrs. Ubes May, Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Travis, Mrs. Peggy White, Mrs. Raye Young, and her Church Family at First Christian Church in West Point. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 208, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
