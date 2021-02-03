Randy Laine Watkins, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 02, 2021, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Friday February 5, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday February 4, 2021 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

